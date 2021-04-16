Connect with us

Listen: Stephanie Ryann releases new single ‘Broken Heart’

The rising Country star’s song is available right now.

Published

Stephanie Ryann has released her new single ‘Broken Heart’ today.

Available to stream and download now, the single is the first penned entirely by Ryann. It is produced by Brent Rader, one of Nashville’s top producers.

‘Broken Heart’, comes from a personal place for Ryann as she opens up about a relationship where she never really got closure.

“I always think back to the same guy who broke my heart many years ago. It’s the one relationship I’ve experienced where I never understood what went wrong,” says Ryann. 

During the shutdown of 2020 caused by the pandemic, Ryann worked on honing her songwriting skills and taught herself to play guitar. She’s been writing and creating new music with plans to release 3 more singles by year end. 

Though Covid-19 shut down most of the music industry in 2020, Stephanie Ryann took the opportunity to hone her songwriting skills and teach herself guitar. With these new skills in hand she's been writing and creating new music with plans to release 3 more singles by year end. 

To keep up with Stephanie Ryann, please visit www.stephanieryann.com

In this article:
