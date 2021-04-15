Ingrid Michaelson and Zayn debut ‘To Begin Again’ video

Ingrid Michaelson and Zayn have released the music video for their single ‘To Begin Again’.

The video was directed by Marykate Schneider and filmed in New York following everyday people in their daily lives. It is a snapshot of our current moment in time, with everyone sharing hope for the future. Beautifully shot, the video is a beacon of positivity, bringing people together and looking forward.



Michaelson explains, “I wanted to create a love letter to my city. To celebrate the hope that is slowly coming back to the people of New York. And to remind people all over the world that we are stronger when we work and rejoice together”.



With over 8 million global streams already across DSPs, Zayn and Ingrid bonded on the meaning of ‘To Begin Again’.



Zayn explains, “When Ingrid sent me the song, I felt exactly the same way she did. The song is talking about the way life is right now, a nod towards maybe it will get better soon and we’ll get a chance to start again and begin again as a whole collective human race. Whether it is politically, whether it is COVID related, or anything, there’s a real sense we needed something new, something fresh.”



Michaelson adds, “I wrote ‘To Begin Again’ the night that Biden won. There was so much joy in my neighborhood. Pots and pans being banged out of windows. Horns and whistles. Clapping. Singing! The collective sigh of relief resonated with me in such a way that I had to get it out musically. I knew the song had to be a duet. I love Zayn’s voice, especially when he goes high and sweet and sad. It was the perfect fit. The song is a song of hope and of release. Of beginning again…”



