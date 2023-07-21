HomeMusicWatch: Zayn unleashes summer anthem 'Love Like This'

Watch: Zayn unleashes summer anthem ‘Love Like This’

Zayn is back with a bang, releasing his much-awaited single ‘Love Like This’. The pop anthem marks his triumphant return after a two-year hiatus and serves as his debut single for Island Records.

‘Love Like This’ is a vibrant summer tune that Zayn is incredibly proud of and can’t wait for the world to hear. As he diligently works on his upcoming album, fans can expect more exciting surprises and the promise of what’s to come.

The single is accompanied by a captivating music video, directed by Ivanna Borin & Frank Borin, beautifully shot in the bustling city of New York.

With eager fans anticipating the release, Zayn’s teasers on social media garnered a massive response, amassing over 150 million views on teasers alone. Last week, Zayn appeared on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, sitting down for his first interview in nearly six years.

