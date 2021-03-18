Ingrid Michaelson and Zayn release new collaboration ‘To Begin Again’

Ingrid Michaelson and Zayn have teamed up for new single ‘To Begin Again’.

The song is available to download and stream now. It was written as a snapshot of our current moment in time and the song serves as an acknowledgement of the hard times we’ve been through together in the last year as well as a celebration of our shared hope for the future.

Michaelson explains, “I wrote ‘To Begin Again’ the night that Biden won. There was so much joy in my neighborhood. Pots and pans being banged out of windows. Horns and whistles. Clapping. Singing! The collective sigh of relief resonated with me in such a way that I had to get it out musically. I sat at the piano and wrote most of the song right there in 15 minutes. Sarah Aarons helped me finish it, most notably writing the second verse, and when she sang it on the demo, I knew the song had to be a duet. I love Zayn’s voice, especially when he goes high and sweet and sad. It was the perfect fit. The song is a song of hope and of release. Of beginning again…”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘To Begin Again’ is the latest release from Michaelson who picked up her first Emmy nomination for her original song ‘Build It Up’ from ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ last year.



Michaelson made her stage debut in 2017, starring in ‘Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812’ and will soon make her creative debut with her musical adaptation of the best-selling novel, ‘The Notebook’.