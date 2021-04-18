Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

5 Ricky Martin songs that should have been singles

The Latin superstar has a few songs that should have got more love than they did.

Published

Ricky Martin
Credit: Sony Music Latin

Ricky Martin has been entertaining fans across the globe for decades, first as part of Menudo and then as a solo artist in his own right.

Following an international breakthrough in the 90s, Ricky found made a more concerted move into recording in English but to be honest, as much as I love those records, Ricky is always at his best when he sings in his native tongue, Spanish.

With new single ‘Cancion Bonita’ with Carlos Vives released this past week, I’ve taken a look back through Ricky’s extensive back catalogue to pick out five songs that I think should have been singles. Keep reading and use the slider below to find out my picks…

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

1. ‘Be Careful (Cuidado Con Mi Corazon)’ featuring Madonna

How on earth you record a duet with Madonna and don’t release it as a single is beyond me. ‘Be Careful (Cuidado Con Mi Corazon)’ was featured on Ricky’s 1999 breakthrough album ‘Ricky Martin’. It was written by Madonna with William Orbit (the producer she worked with on her career redefining ‘Ray Of Light’ album, released in 1998). The dreamy song marked one of only a handful of times (at the time it was released) that Madonna had recorded a duet with anyone. Ricky and Martin’s voices complement one another as they trade lyrics in English and Spanish.

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Ocean Egg, Everything We Know And Think We Know

All of the facts and theories surrounding the ocean egg.

6 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Reveal More Pets From The Ocean Egg

Not long to go now!

3 days ago
Walter Presents: Floodland Walter Presents: Floodland

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Floodland’ preview – a show driven by the performances of its two leads

The show arrives on All 4 this Friday.

6 days ago
Elite season 4 Elite season 4

TV

‘Elite’ season 4 arriving on Netflix in June

The hit Spanish drama is back this summer.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you