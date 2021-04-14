Connect with us

Thomas Rhett

EF Country

Watch: Thomas Rhett debuts title track from new album ‘Country Again: Side A’

Take a listen to another track from the album now.

Published

Thomas Rhett has released the video for the title track from his upcoming double album ‘Country Again: Side A’.

The song features confessional lyrics reflecting on Rhett’s way of life, state of mind and what’s truly important, themes laden throughout the autobiographical song serve as defining hallmarks that ultimately contoured his expansive double project.

Written by Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley, ‘Country Again’s release is accompanied by the music video directed by T.K. McKamy.

“I’ve been counting down the days to get this one out to y’all,” Rhett said. “It’s one of my favourite songs I’ve written yet and honestly just feels full circle in so many ways… it’s about the crazy journey I’ve been on over the last decade and ultimately finding my way back home.” 

Up next, the reigning ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year and current 4X nominee is set to perform at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards live from Nashville this weekend.

‘Country Again: Side A’ will be released on 30th April 2021.

