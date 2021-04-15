Watch: Travis Denning parodies Country Music videos from the 2000s in ‘ABBY’

Travis Denning has his tongue firmly in his cheek for new music video ‘ABBY’.

Directed by PJ Brown, the video sees Denning embracing multiple characters, all of whom are tipping their hat to some unforgettable and beloved country music videos from the 2000s.

“‘ABBY’ has always been a song that typically gets a good laugh when people first hear the lyrics,” explained Denning. “So, when it came to a concept for the music video, it just made sense for it to be something that matched that sentiment of lightheartedness and not taking yourself too seriously. We had so much fun shooting this music video and honestly just paying tribute to some of my favorite artists in the genre, from Toby Keith to Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney to Montgomery Gentry. I hope everyone feels that when they’re watching it.”

‘ABBY’ has already amassed over 17 million streams and the track reached the No. One spot on Sirius XM’s Highway Hot 30. The song was written by Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins and Chase McGill.

Denning celebrated his first number one and GOLD-certified single in 2020 with the ‘After A Few’, taken from his debut EP ‘Beer’s Better Cold’.