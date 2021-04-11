Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 14 recap

Welcome to our weekly look at what has been going on in the Werk Room and Main Stage of Rupaul’s Drag Race stateside.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Rupaul’s Drag Race, stop reading now.

Last week we said goodbye to Olivia Lux after an acting challenge which shrunk the drag queens.

Now we are left with our final four – Kandy, Symone, Rosé and Gottmik. The atmosphere in the Werk Room following Olivia’s elimination was celebratory as the girls revelled in having made Top 4. They started to question what will happen next and how many will make the grand finale. We want to know too girls!

As a new week began, the girls discussed how they would spend the $100,000 if they won. Most would use it for their drag, Kandy however, wants to buy a boat, why?… just because!

Gottmik was first to chat to Ru and Michelle and had Ru in stitches as they delved a bit deeper into her past. She explained how she came up with her drag name by taking part of her first name and last name and swapping them round to come up with something that sounded like a porn star. Rosé spoke about Jan and Stephanie’s Child (their girl band) and how she would love to hear their songs on radio one day. Kandy revealed her drag name came from Andy Warhol’s muse but she changed the C for a K from her boy name (Kevin). Symone got a bit of a pep talk from Ru and Michelle as she confessed to being incredibly shy as her boy-self. Drag gives her the confidence to be who she truly is inside. Like Mama Ru says, "if you can't love yourself…" 🥺



Next up was choreography with Jamal Sims with Symone having to bring her sexy and Rosé having to loosen up, serve street swag and not be so perfect. Gottmik seemed giddy the whole episode and threw herself into the routine as did Kandy.

The judging panel was ‘just family’ this week with Ru, Michelle, Carson and Ross all taking their seats for the premier of Lucky – Rupaul’s new song and video – starring our final four queens. Everyone delivered, but it was perhaps Rosé’s singing voice into Nicki Minaj style rap that stood out just a smidge.

On the runway, category was Drag Excellence. Gottmik was first out in a high fashion, but campy, white with black dots look that went up her dress, face and wig. Stunning! Category is: Drag Excellence! 🌈👠



Kandy opted for a slightly futuristic, tuile, short power dress which showed a different look from her. Rosé played up to her Scottish roots in a tartan two-tone long dress complete with long ginger hair and elbow length lace gloves. Finally, Symone produced another high fashion look that was elegant and classic but with huge draping sleeves. Red carpet ready for sure!

With all four girls delivering this week, I waited with anticipation to hear the judges critique to see which girls would be lip-syncing for their lives. It didn’t help with all the queens receiving great feedback – it felt like the finale already.

Before the girls were asked to leave the stage so the judges could deliberate, each was asked to give a message to their younger selves. Gottmik focused on trusting who you are; Kandy’s message touched on paying others no mind and making choices that might keep you out of prison; Rosé was thankful for having such a supportive family and Symone gave a very emotional speech about learning to love yourself. Not a dry eye in the house! ⚠️ Spoiler alert! ⚠️

After deliberating Ru called the girls back and told them they would all be lip-syncing for their lives to a (dodgy) remix of Whitney’s ‘I Learned From The Best’ – and they would be doing it individually. Every girl gave a solid performance but it was probably Symone’s performance that stood out for me. Ru then asked Gottmik, then Kandy to stand forward; then Rose and finally Symone, before telling them they are all in the final.

It was the right choice, though I can’t see Kandy winning and think Rosé maybe still is too professional and not vulnerable enough for Ru. Gottmik has consistently served the goods and would give us the first trans winner, but I think Symone is Ru’s favourite…I guess we will find out who wins in two weeks’ time!

First of all, next week’s episode is the reunion where it’ll be interesting to see Tamisha and Kandy together again, as well as who will be awarded the title of Miss Congenality. I’m sure Olivia fancies her chances there.

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 is available on Netflix in the UK with new episodes added every Saturday.