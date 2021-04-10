Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Without Remorse - Michael B. Jordan

Film

Watch Michael B. Jordan in new trailer for Tom Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’

The film launches on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Published

A new trailer has debuted for Tom Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’, which is launching on Amazon Prime Video on 30th April 2021.

The film is directed by Stefano Sollima, and written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. It stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell and Guy Pearce.

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe.

When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Tom Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’ is produced by Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Michael B. Jordan.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

TV

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 13 Recap

Five will become four as the girls star in Henny! I shrunk the drag queens.

6 days ago
Line Of Duty - 6x03 Line Of Duty - 6x03

TV

‘Line Of Duty’ series 6 episode 3 preview

A new witness comes forward.

6 days ago
Spiral: From The Book of Saw Spiral: From The Book of Saw

Film

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ coming to cinemas in May – watch the new trailer

The film arrives in cinemas next month.

5 days ago
Philip K Dick Complete Short Stories Philip K Dick Complete Short Stories

Arts

The Folio Society releases Philip K. Dick – Complete Short Stories

Limited edition four volume set has illustrations from 24 artists.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you