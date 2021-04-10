Watch Michael B. Jordan in new trailer for Tom Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’

A new trailer has debuted for Tom Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’, which is launching on Amazon Prime Video on 30th April 2021.

The film is directed by Stefano Sollima, and written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. It stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell and Guy Pearce.

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe.

When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.

Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Tom Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’ is produced by Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Michael B. Jordan.



