Trailer debuts for Angelina Jolie’s ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

The thriller also stars Nicholas Hoult and Jon Bernthal.

Published

The trailer has debuted for Angelina Jolie’s forthcoming thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’.

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, the film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, and Jon Bernthal.

Jolie (‘Girl, Interrupted’, the ‘Maleficent’ films) stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.

Sheridan (‘Hell or High Water,’ ‘Wind River’) directed from a screenplay by Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt and Sheridan, based on the book by Koryta.

Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Aaron L. Gilbert, Kevin Turen and Sheridan produced, with Steven Thibault, Ashley Levinson, Andria Spring, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Kathryn Dean, Michael Friedman, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong executive producing.

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures.

