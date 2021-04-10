Two Ways Home release ‘Prove Me Wrong // Re-Defined’ – take a listen

Two Ways Home have released the second reworked song in their trilogy of reimagined tracks, ‘Proved Me Wrong // Re-Defined’.

The new version of the song is a more stripped-back take than the rockier original. This Re-Defined version takes the song back to its roots, concentrating mainly on the guitar and the vocals, giving it a laidback toe tapping feel.

To celebrate the release the pair have taken on several challenges on Instagram in the past week trying to prove anyone wrong who sent a challenge video. Some of the challenges that have already been taken on include; ‘sing a Tina Turner chorus in a different language’, ‘how many grapes can you fit in your mouth’ and ‘eat five tacos in under a minute’ and there are many more to come.

Listen to the new Re-Defined version at https://found.ee/ProveMeWrong.

Two Ways Home are made up of songwriters Isabella MaK from Vienna, Austria and Gloucestershire lad Lewis Fowler.