Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Johnny Gates

EF Country

Listen: Johnny Gates premieres new single ‘Reckless’

The rising star debuts a brand new track.

Published

Johnny Gates has released his new single ‘Reckless’, which sees him trying to win back an old flame.

Written by Gates with Tyler Thompson and Mason Thornley, the song’s lyrics unfold the all-too-relatable thoughts that cross one’s mind post-breakup during a night out.

“With ‘Reckless,’ we wanted to write about that feeling of trying like hell to get over someone – until finally realizing that maybe you don’t want to get over them,” Gates shared with Wide Open Country. “That might look like a lot of things: slipping up and calling, or hanging out – maybe even trying to give it another shot.”

The track follows previous release ‘Flirt’. Gates has plans to release a series of new singles throughout the year, further showcasing his rugged, rock-infused vocals and lyrical deep-dives into everyday scenarios.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Since signing with Deluge in May 2020, he’s treated fans to several new tracks, including songs ‘Buy You a Beer,’ ‘Loretta Lynn,’ and ‘Scotch Tape’. 

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

TV

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 13 Recap

Five will become four as the girls star in Henny! I shrunk the drag queens.

6 days ago
Line Of Duty - 6x03 Line Of Duty - 6x03

TV

‘Line Of Duty’ series 6 episode 3 preview

A new witness comes forward.

6 days ago
Spiral: From The Book of Saw Spiral: From The Book of Saw

Film

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ coming to cinemas in May – watch the new trailer

The film arrives in cinemas next month.

5 days ago
Philip K Dick Complete Short Stories Philip K Dick Complete Short Stories

Arts

The Folio Society releases Philip K. Dick – Complete Short Stories

Limited edition four volume set has illustrations from 24 artists.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you