Elvie Shane

Elvie Shane to release debut EP ‘County Roads’ this month

The breakout star will release his EP later this month.

Published

Elvie Shane will release debut EP ‘County Roads’ on 23rd April 2021 via BBR Music Group / Wheelhouse Records.

The EP contains Shane’s debut single ‘My Boy’ and the newly released title track alongside four new tracks, all of which were co-written by Shane.

“The response to ‘My Boy’ has been incredible and I’m glad y’all got to see my sweet side but I want y’all to get to know all of me – from the roughest edges to the smoothest surfaces and this EP tells folks where I came from, what made me who I am and why I am the way I am,” said Shane. “I’m a product of small town America and ‘County Roads’ is the raw, honest truth about my life.”

For the EP Shane has drawn upon his own blue-collar existence as the son of a truck driver, resulting in an honest portrait of life in small town America. The at times nostalgic EP combines picture-based lyrics, grit, classic rock electric guitar and soulful vocals.

‘My Boy’ was released in 2020 and the song went viral on TikTok. It’s had more than 26 million streams in the US alone.

The track listing for ‘County Roads’ is:

1.     “County Roads” (Elvie Shane, Dan Couch, Oscar Charles)

2.     “Keep On Strummin’” (Elvie Shane, Dan Couch, Oscar Charles, Clinton Payton)

3.     Sundays In The South” – (Elvie Shane, Derrick Southerland, Albert E. Brumley)

4.     “My Boy” – (Elvie Shane, Russell Sutton, Nick Columbia, Lee Starr)

5.     “Sundress” – (Elvie Shane, Doug Johnson, Adam Wood)

6.     “My Mississippi” – (Elvie Shane, Jakob Miller) 

All tracks were produced by Oscar Charles.

