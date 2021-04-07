8 Things I Wish I knew Before Playing ‘Loop Hero’

Loop Hero might look simple on the surface but spend more than a few hours with the game and you’ll soon realise that there is much more than meets the eye going on here. There is a crazy amount of depth going on in the cards you can take out with you and numerous strategies you can employ. I’ve got a silly amount of hours in the game now and I’ve discovered lots of things that I wish I’d known from the start.

You are in control

This is an obvious statement to make but it’s not something I’m used to as a gamer. Usually, we get led along by a game and steered in certain directions. This is not the case with Loop Hero. Here you set the pace, you decide which enemies spawn and to a degree when. You choose if you want to complete one loop or a hundred and you decide when the boss will spawn.

To win at this game it’s crucial that you remember this and learn to use it to your advantage. For example, if you are simply looking to farm resources don’t put down enough cards to trigger the boss fight, if you are farming something specific only put down the cards that will help get you this resource and if you don’t get the perks you want/need early on then just start a new loop. Keep in mind at all times that you control the game and that things that appear to have happened by chance are simply down to you not being aware of a mechanic within the game, pay attention to these things as you play and you will soon be on your way to mastering the game.

Cards have multiple uses, experiment with them all

There are loads of different cards you can equip as you play Loop Hero and each has its own effect on your loop. Some are purely beneficial whilst some offer a risk-reward choice. The majority of cards will also act differently when combined with other cards on the loop. For example, the bookery card can affect what type of enemy the vampire mansion spawns but only after the bookery has used all of its 20 charges. After this, it becomes the abandoned bookery which causes vampires within its radius to become vampire mages giving you a chance of grabbing some rare loot.

This is just one small example of what can be done when combining cards, the key to success is to experiment as if you don’t you won’t be able to access all of the resources or strategies you need to beat the game.

You can change the pause options

At first, things are quite slow-paced and easy to manage but as you place more and more cards things can quickly get out of hand. I recommend you take a look at the pause options and set the one that suits you. I have it set to auto-pause at the end of each combat so I can easily check out and deal with any new cards or loot.

It’s important to have a plan and build your deck accordingly

Having a plan for your loops is vital or you can end up taking a deck of cards that quickly become absolutely useless. For example, if you are farming for a specific resource ensure that your deck reflects this. Make sure that each card will maximise your chance of getting the loot you are farming and nothing more. Keeping this in mind will make each and every loop you complete will be much more worthwhile.

Check out the video below for an example:

You can upgrade your camp buildings

The game doesn’t make this immediately obvious but you can actually upgrade several of your camp buildings. As you might expect each upgrade offers new benefits to make your loops easier.

It’s ok to play slowly and wait for the cards you need to become available

To start with you may find yourself tempted to throw down every card as you get it. This doesn’t need to be the case however as you are under no pressure to put down cards that you don’t want to. You won’t be penalised and although you might have to wait a bit longer for the cards you want to come round again it’s better to wait for the combinations that you want rather than rushing to put them down.

An example of this is the forest card. In its normal form, this card gives +1% to your attack speed. Sometimes the forest card can appear in your hand as a thicket card which gives +2% to your attack speed. Not noticing this and simply spamming forest cards can literally cut your attack speed bonus in half.

It’s better to retreat than take the risk of one more loop

This game is master of instilling the ‘one more go’ mentality but succumbing to this can be your undoing. Whilst there are perks that can help minimise this, generally speaking, if you die on your loop you will lose at least 30% of the loot you have gathered so far.

Keep this in mind each time you get back to your camp after each loop and think do you really want to sacrifice a good chunk of your hard-earned loot.

There are three classes in total

Another thing that Loop Hero doesn’t make clear from the off is that there are different character classes in the game. You start off with only the warrior to choose from but once you’ve killed the first boss you will unlock the rogue. The final class is the necromancer which you will unlock once you’ve built the crypt building in your camp.

Each class plays very differently and requires different card combinations to get the best out of them.

Check out our video below to see how a necromancer works: