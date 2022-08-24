Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Gamescom 2022: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ release date set for September

On International Talk Like a Pirate Day!

Published

Return To Monkey Island
Credit: Devolver Digital / Terrible Toybox / Lucasfilm Games

Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital, and Lucasfilm Games have announced that Return to Monkey Island, the next installment of Guybrush Threepwood’s epic saga, will launch on the 19th September for PC via Steam & Nintendo Switch.

Revealed during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, wannabe pirates can pre-order Return to Monkey Island now and begin their adventure with a highly exclusive and entirely useless Horse Armour in their inventory.

The tangled history of Monkey Island’s most famous secret leads Guybrush Threepwood to embark on a new swash-buckling​ adventure through the Caribbean, determined to uncover the elusive secret once and for all. No trip back to Mêlée Island would be complete without his old friends (and foes), but while Guybrush and the evil LeChuck look certain to clash on the high seas once more, a new crew of Pirate Leaders seem to have arrived to spoil the party.

Join the hilarious misadventures of Guybrush in Return to Monkey Island, the sequel penned by series originators Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman. Brought to life with stunning new visuals by Rex Crowle (Knights & Bikes, Tearaway), an all-new score from the original composers, and Dominic Armato returning as the voice of Guybrush Threepwood to lead an all-star VO cast.

Check out the official Return to Monkey Island website for more information on the game.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Allie Colleen Allie Colleen

EF Country

Allie Colleen releases emotional new single ‘Feels Like’

Follow up to 'Halo and Horns' is an emotional, thought-provoker.

4 days ago
House of the Dragon House of the Dragon

TV

‘House of the Dragon’: Meet the cast and characters

Get to know the main characters ahead of the season premiere.

4 days ago
Sunny Sweeney Sunny Sweeney

EF Country

Sunny Sweeney devastates on ‘Married Alone’ with Vince Gill ahead of UK festival appearances

Emotional preview of Sweeney's upcoming album.

4 days ago
Monarch TV Sow Monarch TV Sow

EF Country

A host of artists to guest on new Fox Country music themed drama ‘Monarch’

More details on Fox's new Country music themed drama due to air next month.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you