Gamescom 2022: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ release date set for September

Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital, and Lucasfilm Games have announced that Return to Monkey Island, the next installment of Guybrush Threepwood’s epic saga, will launch on the 19th September for PC via Steam & Nintendo Switch.

Revealed during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, wannabe pirates can pre-order Return to Monkey Island now and begin their adventure with a highly exclusive and entirely useless Horse Armour in their inventory.

The tangled history of Monkey Island’s most famous secret leads Guybrush Threepwood to embark on a new swash-buckling​ adventure through the Caribbean, determined to uncover the elusive secret once and for all. No trip back to Mêlée Island would be complete without his old friends (and foes), but while Guybrush and the evil LeChuck look certain to clash on the high seas once more, a new crew of Pirate Leaders seem to have arrived to spoil the party.

Join the hilarious misadventures of Guybrush in Return to Monkey Island, the sequel penned by series originators Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman. Brought to life with stunning new visuals by Rex Crowle (Knights & Bikes, Tearaway), an all-new score from the original composers, and Dominic Armato returning as the voice of Guybrush Threepwood to lead an all-star VO cast.

Check out the official Return to Monkey Island website for more information on the game.