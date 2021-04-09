‘Adopt Me’ Announce Release Date For The New Ocean Egg In New Video

After what feels like months of speculation we finally know when the ocean egg is going to be released in Adopt Me on Roblox. In a video published mere hours ago, it was confirmed that the ocean egg will be available on Friday 16th April. The ocean egg will be replacing the fossil egg in the gumball machine so if there are any dinos you still haven’t managed to get time is running out.

The video says that they can’t show us all of the new ocean egg pets but there are clearly pets in the video. The pets we get to see include a shark (or is it a dolphin!?), a crab and a seahorse but I guess we will have to wait until release day to find out exactly what pets are available. Credit: Dream Craft / Roblox

As with all of the other eggs that come from the gumball machine, the ocean eggs will only be available for a limited time. If you’re excited about this news then it’s time to start farming some bucks to make sure you can buy as many eggs as possible. If you want some tips on making money in Roblox check out our handy guide.