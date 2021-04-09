Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Announce Release Date For The New Ocean Egg In New Video

The countdown begins.

Published

After what feels like months of speculation we finally know when the ocean egg is going to be released in Adopt Me on Roblox. In a video published mere hours ago, it was confirmed that the ocean egg will be available on Friday 16th April. The ocean egg will be replacing the fossil egg in the gumball machine so if there are any dinos you still haven’t managed to get time is running out.

The video says that they can’t show us all of the new ocean egg pets but there are clearly pets in the video. The pets we get to see include a shark (or is it a dolphin!?), a crab and a seahorse but I guess we will have to wait until release day to find out exactly what pets are available.

Adopt Me
Credit: Dream Craft / Roblox

As with all of the other eggs that come from the gumball machine, the ocean eggs will only be available for a limited time. If you’re excited about this news then it’s time to start farming some bucks to make sure you can buy as many eggs as possible. If you want some tips on making money in Roblox check out our handy guide.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Brian Kelley Brian Kelley

EF Country

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley signs solo deal with Warner Music Nashville

The FGL star is on the verge of releasing solo music.

7 days ago
Intelligence Intelligence

TV

Nick Mohammed and David Schwimmer to return for ‘Intelligence’ Series 2 in June

The series will return to Sky One and NOW.

7 days ago

TV

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 13 Recap

Five will become four as the girls star in Henny! I shrunk the drag queens.

5 days ago
Lainey Wilson Lainey Wilson

EF Country

Lainey Wilson debuts music video for ‘Things A Man Oughta Know’

The breakout star releases her cinematic new video.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you