‘Death’s Door’ opens for Xbox Series X/S and PC

Hard work never killed anybody, but why take a chance?

Published

Death's Door
Credit: Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital

Acid Nerve and Devolver Digital have announced the release of Death’s Door. The game is an off-beat action-adventure that is now available for Xbox Series X/S and PC owners.

Death’s Door marks the long-awaited return of Titan Souls developers Acid Nerve and thrusts players into a quirky and curious world where Crows are in charge of collecting the souls of the dead.

Watch the Death’s Door launch trailer below:

In Death’s Door, explore a land full of twisted inhabitants and countless secrets, bringing hope to the weird and wonderful characters you’ll meet along the way. Wield and upgrade melee weapons, arrows and magic as you track down and defeat colossal tyrants with stories and motivations of their own.

Check out the official Death’s Door website for more information on the game.

Credit: Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital

