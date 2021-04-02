Listen: Nervo, Paris Hilton and Tinie Tempah release new single ‘Pickle’

Nervo, Paris Hilton and Tinie Tempah have teamed up for huge new dance track ‘Pickle’.

Featuring vocals from Hilton, a sexed-up rap from Tinie Tempah and backing vocals and production from Nervo, the song is destined to shoot up the charts as we head into the summer months.

‘Pickle’ has already been added into a whopping 22 New Music Friday playlists on Spotify globally including UK, as well as All New, All Now and Girl On Fire, plus several playlists across Apple Music and Deezer.

Australian sisters Liv and Mim, Nervo have flown the flag for their trademark sound of melodic and progressive, song-based EDM across international territories and at the highest level since their breakthrough in 2012. The duo have written for everyone from Kylie Minogue and Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Afrojack, David Guetta and KellyRowland, for which they took home a Grammy Award in 2009 for writing ‘When Love Takes Over’.

Hilton is a media personality, businesswoman, DJ, singer, actress, best-selling author and Philanthropist. She worked with Smash The House bosses Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike on the collaboration ‘Best Friends Ass’, which has over15 million streams and features Kim Kardashian in the music video.

Chart-topping rapper, fashion designer, and publisher Tinie Tempah became a household name in 2010 following his debut album, ‘Disc-Overy’. Since then, he has released two further albums and worked with names like Sigma, Professor Green, Chase & Status, Rita Ora and Calvin Harris.