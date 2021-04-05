Connect with us

Spiral: From The Book of Saw

Film

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ coming to cinemas in May – watch the new trailer

The film arrives in cinemas next month.

Published

‘Spiral: From The Book of Saw’ is coming to cinemas on 17th May 2021 it has been announced.

The latest instalment in the ‘Saw’ franchise is written and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. It stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Samuel L. Jackson.

A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in ‘Spiral’, the terrifying new chapter from the book of ‘Saw’. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past.  Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

You can watch the tense new trailer for the film at the top of this article. ‘Spiral: From The Book of Saw’ is the first new ‘Saw’ film since 2017’s ‘Jigsaw’, which revived the franchise.

‘Spiral’ is scheduled for UK release on 17th May 2021.

