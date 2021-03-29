Connect with us

EF Country Podcast Episode 77: Thomas Rhett returning to his roots for ‘Country Again’

The genre-bending star is returning to the genre that made him a star.

Published

Thomas Rhett
Credit: The Valory Music Co.

Following years of experimenting with pop and R&B sounds, Thomas Rhett has announced that he’s returning to Country music for his upcoming two-part album ‘Country Again’.

With a handful of tracks already available, Pip and Laura take a look into the details of the album and discuss their thoughts on Rhett’s return to the genre where he made his name on the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast. Undoubtedly one of the biggest crossover stars that Country has produced in recent memory, Rhett has achieved phenomenal success with hits such as ‘Die A Happy Man’ and ‘Crash and Burn’.

Listen to Episode 77 now

