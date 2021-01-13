Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

New Trailer Released For ‘Little Nightmares 2’ Plus Play The Demo Now

Demo now live across consoles and PC.

Published

Little Nightmares 2
Credit: Bandai Namco / Tarsier Studios

Little Nightmares is still one of my favourite games of all time and the thought of Little NIghtmares 2 being out in just a few weeks, 10th February, makes a little bit of wee come out. There has already been a demo available on PC (via Steam and Epic) for a while and let me tell you, things are looking very, very good. This demo is now also available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

For anyone yet to play the Little Nightmares game, shame on you, the first game is now available to grab for free on PC from January 13 to 17 on the BNEE store. The game is also part of Xbox Game with Gold in January, so players with an Xbox Live Gold subscription can jump in the shoes of Six and explore the Maw.

Watch the new trailer below:

In an effort to continue telling the stories behind the lost children of the Little Nightmares world, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe has worked on a digital comic book, whose first two chapters are available now on Android and iOS. The comic book will go into the story between Little Nightmares and Little Nightmares II.

Check out some Little Nightmares 2 screenshots in our gallery below:

Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2
Little Nightmares 2

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Bridgerton season 1 Bridgerton season 1

TV

‘Bridgerton’: the 5 most shocking moments from the first season of Netflix’s new hit series

The scandalous period drama has certainly been a hot topic.

7 days ago
Walter Presents: Deliver Us Walter Presents: Deliver Us

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Deliver Us’ coming to Channel 4 in February

The Danish psychological thriller needs add to your to-watch-list right now.

6 days ago
School's Out Forever School's Out Forever

Film

‘School’s Out Forever’ coming to VOD in February

The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in April.

2 days ago
Melanie C - Into You Melanie C - Into You

Music

Watch: Melanie C debuts music video for new single ‘Into You’

The Spice Girl drops her latest solo release.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you