New Trailer Released For ‘Little Nightmares 2’ Plus Play The Demo Now

Little Nightmares is still one of my favourite games of all time and the thought of Little NIghtmares 2 being out in just a few weeks, 10th February, makes a little bit of wee come out. There has already been a demo available on PC (via Steam and Epic) for a while and let me tell you, things are looking very, very good. This demo is now also available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

For anyone yet to play the Little Nightmares game, shame on you, the first game is now available to grab for free on PC from January 13 to 17 on the BNEE store. The game is also part of Xbox Game with Gold in January, so players with an Xbox Live Gold subscription can jump in the shoes of Six and explore the Maw.

Watch the new trailer below:

In an effort to continue telling the stories behind the lost children of the Little Nightmares world, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe has worked on a digital comic book, whose first two chapters are available now on Android and iOS. The comic book will go into the story between Little Nightmares and Little Nightmares II.

Check out some Little Nightmares 2 screenshots in our gallery below: