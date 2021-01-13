Pokémon Celebrates 25 Years With Massive Music Programme Lead By Katy Perry

Twenty-five years ago the phenomenon that is the Pokémon card trading game was unleashed upon the world. Since then there have been multiple spin-offs including loads of video games, movies and countless variations on merchandise. Despite its age, the brand shows no signs of slowing down and is throwing a massive year-long party to mark this milestone.

Throughout 2021 Pokémon, in conjunction with Universal Music Group, is hosting a year-long celebration. Pokémon is working with some of the biggest names in music, from rising artists to award-winning global superstars, for the program, titled P25 Music. Pop icon Katy Perry was revealed today as a premier collaborator in the massive, yearlong music campaign

Take a look back at the 25 years of Pokémon in the video below:

“Pokémon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokémon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon GO. I’ve even visited the Pokémon Café in Japan while on tour! It is an honor to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it’s provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world,” said Katy Perry.

“In Katy Perry, we see a kindred spirit to Pokémon, whose world is bright, fun and uplifting,” said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “Katy is a wonderful ambassador to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon, and we can’t wait for music fans everywhere to experience the exciting collaborations we have planned.”

“We are honored to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and the significant cultural impact this beloved franchise continues to have around the world. Working together, we have developed dynamic year-round programming involving artists from across UMG’s labels — because what better way to create a global celebration than through the power of music,” said LJ Gutierrez, General Manager, UMGB.

In addition to the above, there will be celebratory merchandise, special card collections and much more announced over the year. To stay up to date with what is happening and when visit the official 25 Years of Pokémon website.