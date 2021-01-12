Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

JC Stewart

Music

JC Stewart unveils new single ‘Break My Heart’

The rising star releases his first track of 2021.

Published

JC Stewart is getting 2021 off to a flying start with the release of his new single ‘Break My Heart’.

Co-written with One Direction star Niall Horan, ‘Break My Heart’ features a music video directed by Charlie Sarsfield (Stormzy, Dermot Kennedy). ‘Break My Heart’ is a melodic firecracker of exuberant alt-pop energy.
 
“‘Break My Heart’ is big, fast and fun,” says JC. “It’s about someone who can catch you so off guard that they can ruin a city for you and tear your life apart. But sometimes that can be addicting.”
 
The video features JC as one-half of a couple who share an erratic relationship. It switches between a whirlwind of ups and downs: the joy of hitting the open road and blissed out moment home alone, juxtaposed with awkward silences and icy stares.
 
‘Break My Heart’ is JC’s first ever vinyl release. The 7” vinyl is packaged with a personally signed poster and features an acoustic version of ‘Break My Heart’ on the B-side.

The new single builds on the success of JC’s debut EP ‘When the Light Hits the Room’, which was released last year.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Bridgerton season 1 Bridgerton season 1

TV

‘Bridgerton’: the 5 most shocking moments from the first season of Netflix’s new hit series

The scandalous period drama has certainly been a hot topic.

5 days ago
The Heiress The Heiress

Film

Supernatural thriller ‘The Heiress’ gets March release

The British horror will arrive on digital later this year.

7 days ago
Walter Presents: Deliver Us Walter Presents: Deliver Us

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Deliver Us’ coming to Channel 4 in February

The Danish psychological thriller needs add to your to-watch-list right now.

5 days ago
Synchronic Synchronic

Film

‘Synchronic’ starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan coming to Digital this month

The sci-fi thriller will be available via premium video on demand.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you