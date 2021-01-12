JC Stewart unveils new single ‘Break My Heart’

JC Stewart is getting 2021 off to a flying start with the release of his new single ‘Break My Heart’.

Co-written with One Direction star Niall Horan, ‘Break My Heart’ features a music video directed by Charlie Sarsfield (Stormzy, Dermot Kennedy). ‘Break My Heart’ is a melodic firecracker of exuberant alt-pop energy.



“‘Break My Heart’ is big, fast and fun,” says JC. “It’s about someone who can catch you so off guard that they can ruin a city for you and tear your life apart. But sometimes that can be addicting.”



The video features JC as one-half of a couple who share an erratic relationship. It switches between a whirlwind of ups and downs: the joy of hitting the open road and blissed out moment home alone, juxtaposed with awkward silences and icy stares.



‘Break My Heart’ is JC’s first ever vinyl release. The 7” vinyl is packaged with a personally signed poster and features an acoustic version of ‘Break My Heart’ on the B-side.

The new single builds on the success of JC’s debut EP ‘When the Light Hits the Room’, which was released last year.