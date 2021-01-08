John Smith unveils uplifting new single ‘Friends’

Singer-songwriter and guitarist John Smith has released his uplifting new single ‘Friends’ today.

Like many of us, Smith found 2020 a very challenging year due to the pandemic but he also had to deal with his own personal and unrelenting change. In the spring of 2020, Smith and his wife lost a pregnancy, and his mother was diagnosed with cancer. With his touring schedule of two hundred days a year on the road suddenly on indefinite hiatus, for the first time in over a decade, Smith was home.

“With newfound pain coming from so many directions, dealing with the uncertainty it brings, I closed the curtains and picked up the pen, turning to song-writing as a lifeline” explains Smith.

The uplifting single ‘Friends’ is accompanied by a live video that Smith shared with his fans on Christmas Day.

“I wrote this song for my friends. Some of them feel more distant than others, after a year without contact” describes Smith. “The ties that bind these friendships are not lost or forgotten. They’re still there, as tight as ever. I imagine a lot of people are feeling this way, to some extent”.

Smith co-produced ‘Friends’ with long-time friend and producer Sam Lakeman. They recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios and then sent the track to Nashville, where it was mixed by Grammy nominated/award winning Shani Gandhi and mastered by João Carvalhio in Canada.

‘Friends’ is the precursor to a larger body of work from Smith this year. He will be joined by a plethora of incredible talent who will collaborate on the most captivating, vulnerable music of his career to date.