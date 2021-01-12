Adam Lambert announces global livestream on his birthday later this month

Adam Lambert has announced that he will livestream a show from The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on his birthday, 29th January 2021.

‘Adam Lambert Live’ is presented by NoCap and will see the singer performing songs from his latest album ‘Velvet’ plus some of his best-known hits.

Two live performances will take place and be livestreamed worldwide at 12pm PT (8pm GMT) and later at 7pm PT to allow for global viewing. Tickets are on sale now (priced at $18.50) and are available to purchase at https://nocap.show/adamlambert, where fans can also order exclusive show merchandise.

Of the shows, Adam said: “I’m so excited to be putting on a show for my fans worldwide. Live performance has always and will always be at the heart of what I do, so I’m so happy we’ve found a way for it to persist safely in place of my cancelled Las Vegas residency and European tour. The show will be a real celebration, with new songs from Velvet plus plenty of our older favourites, and some brand-new surprises. I look forward to the party we all deserve from wherever in the world you may be!”

Lambert was due to perform a 5-date Las Vegas residency at the Venetian last Spring and ‘The Velvet Tour’ in Europe (including London’s Wembley Arena) in the Autumn, but these were unable to go ahead due to Covid-19.

Further global dates with Queen (Queen + Adam Lambert) on ‘The Rhapsody Tour’ were postponed until 2021.