Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Logan Mize

EF Country

Logan Mize to release new album ‘Still That Kid’ this month

The follow-up to ‘Come Back Road’ arrives later this month.

Published

Logan Mize will release new album ‘Still That Kid’ on 27th January 2021 via Big Yellow Dog Music.

The album is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Come Back Road’ and it builds on Mize’s reputation for authentic, relatable, heartland Country-rock. ‘Still That Kid’ features 13 tracks, a number of which have been released over the past 12 months including ‘I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up’ with Willie Jones and ‘Grew Apart’ featuring Donovan Woods.

The set also includes ‘Get ‘Em Together’ with labelmate Clare Dunn. The video for ‘Get ‘Em Together’ sees the two artists get back to their trucking roots – both hauled grain driving 18-wheeler trucks in the early years of their music careers. Mize enlisted his cousin-in-law Jordan Horsch to direct while filming on wife and fellow musician Jill Martin’s family farm in Kansas. 

“It’s a fun song, and I think the video helps show a fun side of both our personalities,” says Mize. “We shot the daytime scenes at my place in Kansas. I live on a dirt road that gets maybe 2 or 3 tractors down it a day, so we didn’t have to worry about shutting down roads. The performance shots were at the Mount Hope, KS co-op which is about 6 miles or so from the house — I can see it from the front porch.”

“When people listen to this song, I hope they know that no matter where or how you grow up, if you work hard and always do the right thing, you can get where you want to be,” says Dunn. “Follow your heart and your vision – that’s what makes us each unique.”

Logan Mize
Credit: Big Yellow Dog Music

The track list for ‘Still That Kid’ is:

1 .American Livin’
Logan Mize, Blake Chaffin

2. I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up
Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Rhett Akins

3. Who Didn’t
Nicolle Galyon, Ashley Gorley, Jimmy Robbins

4. Grew Apart (feat. Donovan Woods)
Donovan Woods, Travis Wood, Logan Wall

5. Gone Goes On and On
Josh Kear, Robert Counts, Ed Hill, Mark Irwin

6. Practice Swing
Randy Montana, Blake Chaffin

7. Hometown
Tony Lane, Stephen Wilson, Marv Green

8. Get‘ Em Together (with Clare Dunn)
Dallas Davidson, Mark Holman, Ben Hayslip, Justin Wilson

9. Prettiest Girl in the World
Logan Mize, Blake Chaffin

10. Slow
Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Houston Phillips

11. Something Just Like This
Andrew Taggart, Guy Berryman, Christopher Martin, Jonathan Buckland, William Champion

12. Grew Apart (feat. Alexandra Kay)
Donovan Woods, Travis Wood, Logan Wall

13. I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up (with Willie Jones)
Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Rhett Akins, Willie Jones

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders

TV

Walter presents: ‘Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Season 2’ preview – a welcome return for the Swedish thriller

The main actress may be different but the show is as good as ever.

3 days ago
Walter Presents: Monster Walter Presents: Monster

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Monster’ preview – all the hallmarks of traditional Nordic Noir

A dark Nordic Noir that's perfect for the winter.

7 days ago
The Jaws Book. Credit: Bloomsbury The Jaws Book. Credit: Bloomsbury

Arts

The Jaws Book – New Perspectives on the Classic Summer Blockbuster review

A collection of critical essays provides a comprehensive overview of Jaws and its place in cinema history.

6 days ago
The Cabins The Cabins

TV

‘The Cabins’ – see inside the new ITV2 dating show

See the first images from the new show.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you