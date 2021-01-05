Logan Mize to release new album ‘Still That Kid’ this month

Logan Mize will release new album ‘Still That Kid’ on 27th January 2021 via Big Yellow Dog Music.

The album is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Come Back Road’ and it builds on Mize’s reputation for authentic, relatable, heartland Country-rock. ‘Still That Kid’ features 13 tracks, a number of which have been released over the past 12 months including ‘I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up’ with Willie Jones and ‘Grew Apart’ featuring Donovan Woods.

The set also includes ‘Get ‘Em Together’ with labelmate Clare Dunn. The video for ‘Get ‘Em Together’ sees the two artists get back to their trucking roots – both hauled grain driving 18-wheeler trucks in the early years of their music careers. Mize enlisted his cousin-in-law Jordan Horsch to direct while filming on wife and fellow musician Jill Martin’s family farm in Kansas.

“It’s a fun song, and I think the video helps show a fun side of both our personalities,” says Mize. “We shot the daytime scenes at my place in Kansas. I live on a dirt road that gets maybe 2 or 3 tractors down it a day, so we didn’t have to worry about shutting down roads. The performance shots were at the Mount Hope, KS co-op which is about 6 miles or so from the house — I can see it from the front porch.”

“When people listen to this song, I hope they know that no matter where or how you grow up, if you work hard and always do the right thing, you can get where you want to be,” says Dunn. “Follow your heart and your vision – that’s what makes us each unique.”

Credit: Big Yellow Dog Music

The track list for ‘Still That Kid’ is:

1 .American Livin’

Logan Mize, Blake Chaffin

2. I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up

Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Rhett Akins

3. Who Didn’t

Nicolle Galyon, Ashley Gorley, Jimmy Robbins

4. Grew Apart (feat. Donovan Woods)

Donovan Woods, Travis Wood, Logan Wall

5. Gone Goes On and On

Josh Kear, Robert Counts, Ed Hill, Mark Irwin

6. Practice Swing

Randy Montana, Blake Chaffin

7. Hometown

Tony Lane, Stephen Wilson, Marv Green

8. Get‘ Em Together (with Clare Dunn)

Dallas Davidson, Mark Holman, Ben Hayslip, Justin Wilson

9. Prettiest Girl in the World

Logan Mize, Blake Chaffin

10. Slow

Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Houston Phillips

11. Something Just Like This

Andrew Taggart, Guy Berryman, Christopher Martin, Jonathan Buckland, William Champion

12. Grew Apart (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Donovan Woods, Travis Wood, Logan Wall

13. I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up (with Willie Jones)

Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Rhett Akins, Willie Jones