Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hailey Whitters

EF Country

Hailey Whitters teams up with Little Big Town for “Fillin’ My Cup”

Watch the video for the new track from the rising Country star.

Published

Rising Country star Hailey Whitters has released new single “Fillin’ My Cup” featuring Little Big Town.

The song was written by Whitters, Songs & Daughters’ label head Nicolle Galyon, and Hillary Lindsey, and was co-produced by Whitters and Jake Gear.

The director’s cut of the official video features Whitters, Little Big Town, and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor. It was filmed under the direction of Harper Smith and shot outside Nashville, TN. 

“I wrote this song with Hillary Lindsey and Nicolle Galyon. I’d had the title ‘Fillin’ My Cup’ for a while, but then Nicolle had the brilliant idea to turn the lyric into a recipe,” explains Whitters. “It’s a concoction of all of those little things in life that have a way of making my glass feel half-full. It’s been a hopeful reminder throughout the year and just felt like the right note to start 2021 on.”

“Fillin’ My Cup” follows the release of Whitters’ album ‘The Dream’, which garnered critical acclaim and made the end-of-year lists by the likes of The Washington Post, Paste Magazine and Rolling Stone.

“All of the praise for ‘The Dream’ has me quite choked up,” adds Whitters. “This record was a labor of love for so many of us involved in the making of it, especially in the early days when it was just a handful of waitressing tips and Hail Marys. I’m humbled and proud to see it resonate the way it has. It’s been the best reminder to stay true to who I am as an artist and storyteller.”

You can watch the video for “Fillin’ My Cup” at the top of this article.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders

TV

Walter presents: ‘Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Season 2’ preview – a welcome return for the Swedish thriller

The main actress may be different but the show is as good as ever.

3 days ago
Walter Presents: Monster Walter Presents: Monster

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Monster’ preview – all the hallmarks of traditional Nordic Noir

A dark Nordic Noir that's perfect for the winter.

7 days ago
The Jaws Book. Credit: Bloomsbury The Jaws Book. Credit: Bloomsbury

Arts

The Jaws Book – New Perspectives on the Classic Summer Blockbuster review

A collection of critical essays provides a comprehensive overview of Jaws and its place in cinema history.

6 days ago
The Cabins The Cabins

TV

‘The Cabins’ – see inside the new ITV2 dating show

See the first images from the new show.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you