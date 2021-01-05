Hailey Whitters teams up with Little Big Town for “Fillin’ My Cup”

Rising Country star Hailey Whitters has released new single “Fillin’ My Cup” featuring Little Big Town.

The song was written by Whitters, Songs & Daughters’ label head Nicolle Galyon, and Hillary Lindsey, and was co-produced by Whitters and Jake Gear.

The director’s cut of the official video features Whitters, Little Big Town, and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor. It was filmed under the direction of Harper Smith and shot outside Nashville, TN.

“I wrote this song with Hillary Lindsey and Nicolle Galyon. I’d had the title ‘Fillin’ My Cup’ for a while, but then Nicolle had the brilliant idea to turn the lyric into a recipe,” explains Whitters. “It’s a concoction of all of those little things in life that have a way of making my glass feel half-full. It’s been a hopeful reminder throughout the year and just felt like the right note to start 2021 on.”

“Fillin’ My Cup” follows the release of Whitters’ album ‘The Dream’, which garnered critical acclaim and made the end-of-year lists by the likes of The Washington Post, Paste Magazine and Rolling Stone.

“All of the praise for ‘The Dream’ has me quite choked up,” adds Whitters. “This record was a labor of love for so many of us involved in the making of it, especially in the early days when it was just a handful of waitressing tips and Hail Marys. I’m humbled and proud to see it resonate the way it has. It’s been the best reminder to stay true to who I am as an artist and storyteller.”

You can watch the video for “Fillin’ My Cup” at the top of this article.