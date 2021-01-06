Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard team up for ‘Undivided’

Country legend Tim McGraw is teaming up with Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard for new single ‘Undivided’.

The song is an upbeat and heartfelt collaboration that will be released on 13th January, and it will feature on the upcoming Deluxe Edition of McGraw’s latest album ‘Here On Earth’, which is scheduled for release in the Spring.

Co-written by Hubbard & Chris Loocke, ‘Undivided’ came out of Hubbard’s time spent soul-searching on his bus while waiting out a positive COVID-19 quarantine. In that space, examining his own ability to judge too quickly, he considered the values he was raised with and looked to his faith for guidance and inspiration. But rather than writing a sombre song, the process brought him to a place of hope, and he dug into his roots for a song that sparkled with a beat and positivity.

“Music gives us hope and brings us together in a way nothing else can. This doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do. Quite the opposite,” McGraw explains. “I loved the positivity of this song and that it called me to check myself and to remember that love is bigger. It’s why I knew this song had to be my next single with Tyler as soon as he sent it to me.”

“I knew immediately when I finished it, I had to text it to Tim. He has a way of communicating with the world that is unique in music,” Hubbard said of the feel-good song and collaboration. “For him to want to perform with me was an amazing feeling. The song is about coming together, and that’s exactly what we did.”

‘Undivided’ is produced by Corey Crowder, Hubbard, McGraw and Byron Gallimore. You can pre-order it now https://tim.lnk.to/undivided_preorderPR