Ring in 2021 with Alicia Keys on BBC One

The singer-songwriter will help us wave goodbye to 2020.

Published

Alicia Keys
Credit: BBC

New Year’s Eve is going to be very different for most of us this year but thankfully Alicia Keys will be on hand to distract us as we leave 2020 behind.

The singer-songwriter will perform a special concert from Los Angeles on BBC One tonight to help bring in 2021.

Keys will be taking to the stage to introduce and perform a very special set of songs, broadcast to the nation either side of the Midnight Countdown – bringing viewers at home her best loved hits and plenty more besides in ‘Alicia Keys Rocks New Year’s Eve’, recorded in Los Angeles.

The celebrations continue after Big Ben strikes midnight, as Alicia and her band perform more of her greatest hits to welcome in the new year.

‘Alicia Keys Rocks New Year’s Eve’ starts at 11.30pm tonight on BBC One.

