10 Kylie Minogue songs that should have been singles

Kylie Minogue is currently riding high with her latest album 'DISCO', smashing chart records and giving us all the uptempo vibes we need right now.

Over her career to date, Kylie has released a staggering 74 official singles (eight of which she was a a featured artist on) and her music has given her fans aka Lovers plenty of joy over the last five decades.

I've gone back through Kylie's catalogue and picked out 10 songs that should have been released as singles. Use the arrows to scroll through and find out what I picked...

1. ‘Nothing to Lose’ (1989) Featured on Kylie’s second album ‘Enjoy Yourself’, ‘Nothing to Lose’ is an uptempo classic slice of SAW Kylie. One of the stand-outs on the record, the song is about making your feelings known to someone and crossing your fingers that it’ll go in your favour.