‘The Voice UK’ 2021 kicks off on Saturday – preview the first episode

The new series is almost here!

Published

The Voice UK 2021
Credit: ITV

We’re just days away from the New Year, which means that it’s almost time for a new series of ‘The Voice UK‘.

This weekend coaches Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am return to the panel with new coach Anne-Marie, who is taking over from Meghan Trainor who stepped away from her role after announcing her pregnancy.

The four coaches will screen plenty of new hopefuls as they begin to build their teams and set their sights on taking one of their performers all the way to the final to win the show. As always there’s a life-changing record deal up for grabs and we’re sure there’ll be plenty of fantastic talent to enjoy too.

Preview the first episode of the new series with our gallery below:

Credit: ITV

‘The Voice UK’ 2021 begins on Saturday 2nd January 2021 at 8.30pm on ITV.

