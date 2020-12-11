Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Brett Young

EF Country

Brett Young releases a cover of Festive Classic ‘Silver Bells’

Take a listen to the Country star’s version.

Published

Brett Young has released his version of the festive classic ‘Silver Bells’.

Available now via BMLG Records, the song is available to stream and download. It arrives following Young’s performance on The 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The track mixes Young’s distinctive vocals with a smooth jazzy melody.

“Aside from ‘Silver Bells’ being one of the most well-known classic Christmas songs, it’s specifically always been one of my favorites,” Young shared. “I think a song that’s able to lend itself to so many different versions is a special thing and this one seems to be extremely versatile. Also, it just makes me happy when it comes on and that’s what Christmas is all about.”

Young’s latest single ‘Lady’ is Top 30 in the US and rising. It’s his first new material since the release of his second album ‘Ticket To L.A.’

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Masked Singer UK The Masked Singer UK

TV

Meet the characters for Series 2 of ‘The Masked Singer UK’

The costumes for the new series have been unveiled.

5 days ago
Jonathan Antoine Jonathan Antoine

Music

Premiere: watch Jonathan Antoine’s video for ‘These Are The Special Times (Momenti Splendidi)’

Get your first look at the classical star's new video.

22 hours ago
Ethan Payne Ethan Payne

EF Country

Ethan Payne releases new single ‘Spin’

The 'American Idol' alum has a new track out.

5 days ago
Transformers: Battlegrounds Transformers: Battlegrounds

Games & Tech

Christmas 2020 Gift Guide: Games for Parents & Kids from Outright Games

We pick the best family friendly games from Outright Games.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you