Brett Young releases a cover of Festive Classic ‘Silver Bells’

Brett Young has released his version of the festive classic ‘Silver Bells’.

Available now via BMLG Records, the song is available to stream and download. It arrives following Young’s performance on The 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The track mixes Young’s distinctive vocals with a smooth jazzy melody.

“Aside from ‘Silver Bells’ being one of the most well-known classic Christmas songs, it’s specifically always been one of my favorites,” Young shared. “I think a song that’s able to lend itself to so many different versions is a special thing and this one seems to be extremely versatile. Also, it just makes me happy when it comes on and that’s what Christmas is all about.”

Young’s latest single ‘Lady’ is Top 30 in the US and rising. It’s his first new material since the release of his second album ‘Ticket To L.A.’