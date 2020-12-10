Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Competitions

Win a Samuel Fuller double bill from Eureka Entertainment

Get your hands on both films!

Published

Samuel Fuller double bill
Credit: Eureka Entertainment

Eureka Entertainment has released ‘House of Bamboo’; Samuel Fuller’s sharp detective thriller set in post-World War II Tokyo; presented on Blu-ray from a 2K restoration as a part of The Masters of Cinema Series. The release is limited to 1000 copies only. 

“What about Japan?” asked Zanuck. “Would you like to shoot a picture there?” “Holy mackerel, Darryl, now you’re talking!” When offered the opportunity to film an entire movie in Japan, (Fox would be the first major American studio to do so) Samuel Fuller jumped at the opportunity and the result is ‘House of Bamboo’, a lushly photographed, cold-as-ice film noir like no other.  Japan, 1954.

A military train is robbed of its cargo by a ruthless gang of professionals led by the sadistic, but brilliant, Sandy Dawson (the incomparable Robert Ryan). Weeks later, one of the thieves lies dying in a Tokyo hospital, shot by his own accomplices. Recently released convict Eddie Spanier (Robert Stack) arrives in Tokyo, and joins up with the gang, impressing Sandy so much he quickly becomes his “ichiban” (number one man), greatly displeasing the former favourite, Griff (Cameron Mitchell). But is Eddie all he seems? 

Also starring the beautiful Shirley Yamaguchi, ‘House of Bamboo’ is a stunning, brutal masterpiece, featuring incredible widescreen photography by Joe MacDonald, and hard-boiled dialogue and action that is the Fuller trademark.

Eureka Entertainment has also released ‘Hell and High Water’; Samuel Fuller’s Cold War submarine adventure starring Richard Widmark; presented on Blu-ray from a stunning 4K restoration, as a part of The Masters of Cinema Series. The release is limited to 1000 copies only. 

“In the summer of 1953, it was announced that an atomic bomb of foreign origin had been exploded somewhere outside of the United States… This is the story of that explosion.” Starting with a nuclear explosion and only escalating from there (Fuller was a master of the opening scene – “If a story doesn’t give you a hard-on in the first couple of scenes, throw it in the goddamn garbage.”), ‘Hell and High Water’ is a white-knuckle Cold War thriller that would have a huge influence on the future of blockbuster cinema (Steven Spielberg was so enamoured with the film that he kept a print in his car for many years). 

When military intelligence suggests a secret atomic base is being covertly set-up on an island near Japan, former US Navy commander Adam Jones (Richard Widmark) is sent on a covert mission to prevent a nuclear attack that could trigger World War 3. 

The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present Samuel Fuller’s ‘Hell and High Water’ on Blu-ray from a stunning 4K restoration.

To celebrate we’ve got 2 sets of the films to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 16th December 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

You May Also Like

The Masked Singer UK The Masked Singer UK

TV

Meet the characters for Series 2 of ‘The Masked Singer UK’

The costumes for the new series have been unveiled.

4 days ago
Per Aspera Per Aspera

Games & Tech

‘Per Aspera’ first impressions and preview

Are you ready to begin the mission to terraform Mars?

7 days ago
Mariah Carey Mariah Carey

Music

Mariah Carey debuts ‘Oh Santa!’ remix featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' is on Apple TV+ now.

6 days ago
Per Aspera Per Aspera

Games & Tech

Terraform Mars as ‘Per Aspera’ launches on PC via Steam

From Raw Fury & Tlön Industries.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you