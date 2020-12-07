Win ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ on Blu-ray

Connect with us

Born On The Fourth of July
Credit: Fabulous Films

Tom Cruise delivers a riveting and unforgettable portrayal of Vietnam veteran Ron Kovic in Oliver Stone’s Academy Award winning masterpiece based on a true story.

The film follows the young Kovic from a zealous teen who eagerly volunteered for the Vietnam War, to an embittered veteran paralyzed from the mid-chest down. Deeply in love with his country, Kovic returned to an environment vastly different from the one he left, and struggled before emerging as a brave new voice for the disenchanted.

This is the second film in Stone’s Vietnam trilogy which includes ‘Platoon’ (1986) and ‘Heaven & Earth’ (1993). The film is based on the true story of Vietnam veteran Ron Kovic, originally told in his 1976 autobiographical book of the same name. Kovic and Stone wrote the screenplay together.

‘Born on the Fourth of July’ is released on Blu-ray and DVD on 14th December 2020 via Fabulous Films.

We’ve got two copies on Blu-ray to giveaway. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 13th December 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

