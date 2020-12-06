Check When ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Will Unlock In Your Region

The release of this year’s most, probably, highly anticipated game is almost upon us. Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on 10th December but when exactly will you be able to play? Check out the information below to get the lowdown on exactly when you’ll be able to play depending on where you live.

If you’re planning on playing on console things are quite simple, the game will unlock at midnight on 10th December regardless of where you live. For PC users things are a bit different with times varying, see the list below.

Los Angeles, 9th Dec, 4pm PST

Mexico City, 9th Dec, 6pm CST

New York, 9th Dec, 7pm EST

Bogota, 9th Dec, 7pm COT

Brasilia, 9th Dec, 9pm BRT

London, 10th Dec, 12am GMT

Paris, 10th Dec, 1am CET

Cairo, 10th Dec, 2am EET

Johannesburg, 10th Dec, 2am SAST

Warsaw, 10th Dec, 1am CET

Istanbul, 10th Dec, 3am TRT

Moscow, 10th Dec, 3am MSK

Dubai, 10th Dec, 4am GST

Beijing, 10th Dec, 8am CST

Singapore, 10th Dec, 8am SGT

Seoul, 10th Dec, 9am KST

Tokyo, 10th Dec, 9 am JST

Sydney, 10th Dec, 11am AEDT

Wellington, 10th Dec, 1pm NZDT

Regardless of where you’ve pre-ordered your copy, you should be able to preload the game already making sure you’re ready to play come release day.