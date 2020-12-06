Check When ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Will Unlock In Your Region

The release of this year’s most, probably, highly anticipated game is almost upon us. Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on 10th December but when exactly will you be able to play? Check out the information below to get the lowdown on exactly when you’ll be able to play depending on where you live.
If you’re planning on playing on console things are quite simple, the game will unlock at midnight on 10th December regardless of where you live. For PC users things are a bit different with times varying, see the list below.
- Los Angeles, 9th Dec, 4pm PST
- Mexico City, 9th Dec, 6pm CST
- New York, 9th Dec, 7pm EST
- Bogota, 9th Dec, 7pm COT
- Brasilia, 9th Dec, 9pm BRT
- London, 10th Dec, 12am GMT
- Paris, 10th Dec, 1am CET
- Cairo, 10th Dec, 2am EET
- Johannesburg, 10th Dec, 2am SAST
- Warsaw, 10th Dec, 1am CET
- Istanbul, 10th Dec, 3am TRT
- Moscow, 10th Dec, 3am MSK
- Dubai, 10th Dec, 4am GST
- Beijing, 10th Dec, 8am CST
- Singapore, 10th Dec, 8am SGT
- Seoul, 10th Dec, 9am KST
- Tokyo, 10th Dec, 9 am JST
- Sydney, 10th Dec, 11am AEDT
- Wellington, 10th Dec, 1pm NZDT
Regardless of where you’ve pre-ordered your copy, you should be able to preload the game already making sure you’re ready to play come release day.