Christmas 2020 Gift Guide: Humble Games

Christmas is now less than 3 weeks away so there’s not a lot of time left to buy gifts for friends and family. If you’re buying for a PC or console gamer this year then you’re probably wondering what games to consider.

Below are a selection of titles from our friends at Humble Games. They have a growing roster of titles that cater to gamers of all ages. All of their titles are available on PC and many can also be found on console. Take a look below to find out more.

EF Games will be bringing you more Christmas 2020 gift guides over the coming days.

Humble Choice Subscription

The Humble Choice subscription is possibly the best deal in gaming. If you’re buying for a PC gamer this year and haven’t got a clue what games to get them then why not buy them a supply of games for the next year?

Humble Choice offers different subscription tiers to suit every pocket. These can be purchased monthly or annually. Based on your subscription level you get access to a choice of games every month. The premium tier is currently on offer, at 25% off for just £11.24 a month, and guarantees a choice of 108 games over the next year!

Temtem

Platforms: PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X

Temtem is a massively multiplayer creature-collection adventure. Seek adventure in the lovely Airborne Archipelago alongside your Temtem squad. Catch every Temtem, battle other tamers, customize your house, join a friend’s adventure or explore the dynamic online world. Temtem is available on PC and is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Temtem is making its console debut, exclusively on PlayStation 5 with Early Access beginning 8th December.

RRP: £29.99

Prodeus

Platforms: PC

Age rating: 18

Prodeus is the first person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques. It reaches the quality you expect from a AAA experience while adhering to some of the aesthetic technical limits of older hardware. The game features a hand-crafted campaign from industry FPS veterans, a fully-integrated level editor, and a built-in community map browser for instantaneous action with nearly limitless levels to play. Get ready to paint the walls red. This is the Boomer Shooter you’ve been waiting for.

RRP: £19.49

Ikenfell

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC

Ikenfell is a heartwarming turn-based RPG about a school of magic and its troublesome students. Use timing mechanics to power your spells and block attacks, explore the twisted halls of a vast magic school, fight challenging monsters and bosses, and uncover dark secrets never meant to be found.

RRP: £15.49

Ring of Pain

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC

Ring of Pain blends elements of modern roguelike/roguelite dungeon crawlers (Binding of Isaac, Enter the Gungeon etc) with a turn-based card game, set in a world distorted by your mind. A cryptic world of fear and delusion.

RRP: £15.49

Carto

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and MAC

Carto is a narrative driven adventure game wrapped around a unique, world-shifting puzzle mechanic. Use this power to explore mysterious lands, help a quirky cast of new friends, and guide Carto on her journey home.

RRP: £15.49

Project Wingman

Platforms: PC

Project Wingman is a flight action game that lets players take the seat of advanced fighter jets and become a true ace. Players can fight in various missions and game modes ranging from intense aerial dogfights to large scale ground assault in an alternate scorched earth setting.

RRP: £19.49

Popup Dungeon

Platforms: PC

Popup Dungeon is a roguelike dungeon crawler that lets players curate their own specific gaming experience by giving them the ability to create any weapon, enemy, or character they can imagine, as they work to complete the Wizard’s challenge. Boasting more than 50 hours of gameplay, Popup Dungeon is the best of video and board game mechanics, mixing enchanted tabletop gaming with tactical, turn-based RPG gameplay.

RRP: £19.49

Fae Tactics

Platforms: PC

In Fae Tactics, players follow a young magic-user named Peony on her journey across a vibrant world full of mystery and danger. Summon allies, cast spells, and befriend a motley crew of characters as you dive into the growing conflicts between man and magical beings known as fae.

RRP: £15.49

Floor 13: Deep State

Platforms: PC

Floor 13: Deep State is a dynamically generated dystopian thriller, inspired by the 90’s classic Floor 13 and created by its original team, Oversight Productions. In Floor 13: Deep State, players live in a free society where citizens make their own decisions, can challenge authority, and are able to speak their truth. Players must put a stop to that.

RRP: £15.49

Crying Suns

Platforms: PC, iOS and Android

Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience inspired by Dune and Foundation, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well.

RRP: £19.49

Supraland

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

In Supraland players will roam and explore a huge interconnected world, unlock powerful new abilities and combine them to overcome imaginative puzzles or uncover shrouded secrets. Defeat charging hordes in fast, frenetic first-person combat as you battle your way towards an audience with the Blue King.

RRP: £15.49

Wildfire

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Master the elements in Wildfire. Use your elemental powers to start fires, freeze water, and move earth as you outsmart superstitious enemies in this mischievous 2D stealth game.

RRP: £11.39

One Step from Eden

Platforms: PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch

One Step from Eden combines strategic deck-building and real-time action with rogue-like elements, giving you the chance to carve a path of mercy or destruction. Fight alone or with a friend in co-op as you cast powerful spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, and collect game-changing artifacts.

RRP: £14.99

Void Bastards

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Void Bastards is a revolutionary new strategy-shooter that will test your wits as well as exercise your aim. Can you lead the misfit prisoners of the Void Ark through the derelict spaceships and myriad dangers of the Sargasso Nebula?

RRP: £24.99

