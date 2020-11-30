Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Games & Tech

Watch the epic animated trailer for ‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’

The new IP from Ubisoft lands on 3rd December.

Published

Ubisoft has shared a new animated trailer ahead of the launch of Immortals Fenyx Rising. Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available on the 3rd December 2020 on Stadia, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s subscription service.

In this short animation film, created by CLM BBDO, Fenyx is battling epic creatures such as the Minotaur, the Cyclops and the Griffin while How You Like Me Now by The Heavy plays in the background. Using the Sword of Achilles, Axe of Atalanta, and Bow of Odysseus, Fenyx defeats the monsters one after the other. Each battle she wins dents the rock and, as huge boulders detach from the summit, she ends up shaping the mountain… and her myth!

Watch the Immortals Fenyx Rising animated trailer below:

Developed by the team at Ubisoft Quebec, creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Immortals Fenyx Rising is an exciting new IP that takes grand mythological adventure to new heights. Players will embody Fenyx, a new winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse. Only by mastering the legendary powers of the gods, overcoming heroic trials and confronting powerful mythological beasts, will Fenyx be able to take on Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology.

Check out the official Immortals Fenyx Rising website for more information on the game.

Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Credit: Ubisoft

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps Steps

Music

Steps – ‘What The Future Holds’ review

The pop legends release their best album yet.

6 days ago
Jordan Peterson Jordan Peterson

Arts

Jordan Peterson’s Beyond Order 12 More Rules for Life arrives March 2021

The acclaimed psychologist's follow-up is published by Allen Lane in hardback, eBook and audio on 2nd March.

6 days ago
Maddie & Tae Maddie & Tae

EF Country

Interview: Maddie & Tae get festive as they discuss ‘We Need christmas’ and their successful 2020

The chart-topping duo help us get into the holiday mood.

7 days ago
Morgan Myles Morgan Myles

EF Country

Destination Country premiere: watch Morgan Myles’ acoustic performance of ‘Silence’

Watch the stunning performance video right here.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you