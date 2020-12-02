‘Adopt Me’ Tease Winter Update Details In New Video

In a recent YouTube upload, the guys behind Adopt Me have given us a little taste of what to expect from the upcoming winter update. There has already been a lot of speculation regarding what will be included in the winter update and sadly the video doesn’t confirm things either way.

In the video, we get a glimpse of a new area that is already live within the Adopt Me map. A new ice castle has appeared next to the toy shop and is guarded by the fearsome Frost Fury Dragon. I have seen people suggesting that new pets will include a snow owl, more reindeer variants and perhaps the Frost Fury himself.

Credit: DreamCraft / Roblox

The video also tells us about two new music tracks that will be part of the winter update. These new tracks will be posted on YouTube separately so you can listen to them at your leisure.

We’ll let you know when know more but in the mean time trade safe and have fun!