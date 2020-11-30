Forward’s Virtual Christmas Concert taking place tomorrow

The Forward Trust is hosting an virtual Christmas concert on 1st December 2020 at 6.30pm.

The online concert will raise vital funds for Forward’s work in helping prisoners and ex-offenders break the cycle of crime and addiction. Footage from the concert will be shared with their prison clients in the run up to Christmas, lifting spirits at the end of an especially challenging year with Covid-19 limiting their access to family visits and meaningful activities, including many of our programmes and interventions.

The concert will feature a unique blend of performances including readings by Jonathan Pryce (Academy Award nominee for ‘The Two Popes’ and star of ‘Game of Thrones’), Griff Rhys Jones (comedian, writer, actor and TV presenter) and Dame Harriet Walter (star of ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘Killing Eve’), a range of musical performances, and inspirational messages from former clients and their More Than My Past ambassadors.

The concert will be compèred by Jason Flemyng, actor, producer and star of ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’.

For more information and to book your place head over to https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ChristmasCelebration