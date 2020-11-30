Andrea Corr releases ‘Christmas Songs’ EP

Andrea Corr has released ‘Christmas Songs’, an EP featuring four festive songs.

The set was inspired after Andrea visited Dublin’s Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross and sang a selection of her personal Christmas favourites. She was moved by the experience and decided to record the songs this year.

The songs on the EP are ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, ‘O Holy Night’, ‘In The Bleak Mid-Winter’ and the original song ‘Begin Again’, which was written by Andrea.

“These are songs that I grew up with, my father played O Holy Night in our church every Christmas Eve when we were kids,” Andrea says. “We had been planning this record since my visit to the hospice last year – and then the world changed, and the lyrics took on a whole new and special meaning.”

The EP was produced by Anna Rice and John Hughes, and it features the Giovanni Consort Choir, who are based in Perth, Australia.

‘Andrea Corr Christmas Songs’ is available to stream and download now.