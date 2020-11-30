Duran Duran to headline BST Hyde Park 2021

Duran Duran will headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Sunday 11th July 2021 it has been announced.

It will the British icons’ only UK show in 2021 and they will be joined by Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Grace Jones.

“We are so happy to announce the new date for our return to Hyde Park. This will be our first London show in six years and we are honoured that two of our musical heroes Nile Rodgers and Grace Jones will be joining us on the bill. Seeing as we had to postpone the 2020 show, BST Hyde Park 2021 will be extra special to us. After the year that everyone’s been through, we’re aiming to make next summer into the kind of party we all deserve,” says Simon Le Bon from Duran Duran.

Duran Duran are one of the most successful and ground-breaking bands to come out of the UK in the past four decades, a group that defined a generation and continue to prove themselves timeless, always innovating and reinventing, while remaining ahead of the curve.

And thousands of fans who bought tickets to Duran Duran’s cancelled BST Hyde Park show in 2020 are guaranteed tickets if they rebook. There is also the option to split the cost of your ticket with the BST Hyde Park payment plan.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, “It’s wonderful to finally talk about and look forward to next summer knowing that the light we can see at the end of the tunnel will be the sunshine at American Express presents BST Hyde Park. We have always finished each year with a huge party and we need one now more than ever. It’s therefore with our enormous thanks to Duran Duran that they have made it possible to bring their incredible hit-packed live show to Hyde Park just when we all needed it most. We celebrate this moment with Duran Duran and the man who helped them make some of their biggest hits, Nile Rodgers and the incredible CHIC. The band also have the legendary Grace Jones joining them for what will be an incredible day of quality music and a chance for us all to dance again.”

Already announced for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2021 line up is two nights of Pearl Jam, joined by PIXIES on 9th July and IDLES on 10th July.

Tickets are on general sale from Friday 4th December from https://www.bst-hydepark.com/ and prices start at £65 plus booking fee.