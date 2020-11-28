Vic Allen releases new single ‘Healing’

UK singer-songwriter Vic Allen has released her new single ‘Healing’.

Dealing with the subject of persevering through a tough situation, ‘Healing’ is available to stream and download now.

During the pandemic, Vic relocated from London to her hometown of Norwich and she’s been unable to record any new music over the summer. Instead she finished up a project she began in 2019.

“I actually started recording Healing last year with Kaity Rae” says Vic about the process of the song. “I added some final touches with Sue McMillan earlier this year, but lockdown hit before we finished, so we managed to finalise everything via Zoom.”

‘Healing’ is the follow up to June release ‘I Can’ and it’s another solo write from Vic.

“This song is about getting through a long period of sadness or suffering and realising you’re finally starting to feel like your old self again” she explains. “I wrote it after a close friend had been through a break up that took a while to recover from. I took inspiration from both her story and emotions and struggles I’ve personally gone through in the past.”

Vic recently took part in Country Music Week Digital as part of Song Suffragettes, with whom she was due to tour this April (the tour will be rescheduled due to Covid-19).