Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Russell Dickerson

EF Country

Russell Dickerson teams up with Florida Georgia Line for ‘It’s About Time’

The Country star previews another song from new album ‘Southern Symphony’.

Published

Russell Dickerson has previewed another song from his upcoming album ‘Southern Symphony’, released via Triple Tigers on 4th December.

‘It’s About Time’ features record-breaking Country duo Florida Georgia Line and it’s the biggest collaboration of Dickerson’s career so far.

Talking about how the new track came about, Dickerson said, “I put any and every idea into my phone. I was sitting with my wife, and I said, ‘Baby, it’s about time for a drink’. The phrase had a flow to it. “ He continued, “Florida Georgia Line are two of my best friends and it’s always so fun to make music with friends.”

‘Southern Symphony’ is Dickerson’s second studio album and the follow-up to his debut album ‘Yours;, which peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums. ‘Yours’ featured three number one singles including the title track, ‘Blue Tacoma’ and ‘Every Little Thing’.

On ‘Southern Symphony’ Dickerson reflects every side of his personality – from the loving husband, self-proclaimed “regular dude,” and now dad at home to the boisterous and bold presence beloved by millions on stage.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps - Tragedy Steps - Tragedy

Music

Steps: From ‘5,6,7,8’ to ‘Something In Your Eyes’ – all of the singles ranked

We offer our ranking of the pop legends' singles so far.

6 days ago
Steps Steps

Music

Steps take us through new album ‘What The Future Holds’ track-by-track

The group tell us about their new album in their own words.

6 days ago
Steps Steps

Music

Steps – ‘What The Future Holds’ review

The pop legends release their best album yet.

3 days ago
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Games & Tech

Top 10 ‘World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ features

Take a look at some of the core features in the eighth expansion.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you