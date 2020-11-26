‘Siege of Heaven’ DLC For ‘In Death: Unchained’ Coming Soon To Oculus Quest

I recently bought an Oculus Quest 2 and the best game I’ve played so far on it is In Death: Unchained, it looks great and has some of the best archery mechanics you’ll find on the Quest. I was delighted to open up my inbox to find that developers Superbright are releasing some new content for the game in the form of the Siege of Heaven DLC.

Siege of Heaven will be released on 8th December and will be completely free. The DLC will add a brand new game mode in the form of a wave defence challenge. The aim is to give people the option to play in bite-sized pieces rather than slogging through the loop of the core game.

“It’s a fully-featured game-within-a-game, with shorter more “snackable” session times, where players can focus on having fun shooting for 15 minutes, from a safe stationary position, enjoy the game’s beautiful visuals and arguably VR’s best archery mechanics”, says Superbright’s CEO Wojtek Podgórski.

To develop Siege of Heaven, Superbright have teamed up with some of the game’s top players which I think is a really nice touch. There will be difficulty levels to suit all skill levels plus new leader boards, challenges and achievements.

“The community around the game has been amazing, and we see this free DLC as a gift to our players, a way of thanking them for their support. Our goal was to enhance the game in a way that will engage and challenge the advanced players, and boy it’s that and more – but we also wanted to make it approachable for everyone else. We’ve heard our players say they’d love to be able to share the fun with friends and family, but maybe the game was too scary or too demanding. And we listened – we’ve all loved the archery from The Lab, this is how most of us got started in VR. With this DLC we hope to bring this experience to VR’s best platform – Oculus Quest, so anyone should be able to pick up the game and enjoy the best their Quest has to offer, at their own pace. You can just give the headset to someone who’s new to VR – your friend, your mom or uncle, and they will have fun with it right away. ”

