PlayStation Plus Games For December 2020 Announced

November was a fantastic month for PS Plus subscribers with two great free PS4 titles – Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. Last month also saw the first PS5 title made available with the hilarious Bugsnax.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the new titles arrive on 1st December. Remember that since March 2019 PS Plus games for PS3 and PS Vita are no longer added each month.

In December, PS4 players can grab free copies of Just Cause 4 and Rocket Arena. There’s also the inclusion of Worms Rumble for PS4 and PS5 players featuring real-time, 32-player cross-platform combat.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 1st December, 2020:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4)

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (PS4)

Bugsnax

Entering PS Plus on 1st December, 2020:

Worms Rumble (PS4/PS5)

Just Cause 4 (PS4)

Rocket Arena (PS4)

Also, non-PlayStation Plus members who own PS4 or PS5 games with active online multiplayer modes or features will be able to try them out for a limited time next month. There’s a free online multiplayer weekend that will run from midnight Saturday 19th December until 11:59pm on Sunday, 20th December.

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for January 2021 towards the end of December. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for December as well as your wishes for January via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!