Xbox Games With Gold For December 2020 Announced

Xbox Games with Gold for November featured an interesting mix of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in November was Aragami: Shadow Edition.

The Xbox Games with Gold for December have now been announced and there’s a fairly decent selection on offer. Sadly there’s no surprise title for Xbox Series X|S owners. Subscribers can download a copy of The Raven: Remastered (Xbox One) all month. Then, from 16th December – 15th January, Bleed 2 (Xbox One) will also be available.

Players can also download a copy of Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th December. This will then be switched to Stacking (Xbox 360) for the remainder of the month.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox Series X and S.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

