‘Warframe’ PS5 release date set for 26th November

Digital Extremes has announced that Warframe will arrive on PlayStation 5 this Thursday, 26th November.

Warframe’s 60 million players including a whole new generation of players will have the opportunity to experience the game and its wealth of evolving content with a new level of fidelity, speed and power on PS5.

Warframe takes full advantage of the power of next-gen consoles, running at up to 4K resolution and 60fps. Load times are drastically improved, allowing players to jump into missions in a snap. An all-new Enhanced Renderer introduces dynamic lighting to the game. The light from the sun now casts long shadows through the trees and foliage creates dynamic shadows as players stalk through it.

Watch the Warframe PS5 reveal trailer below:

One of the most requested fan features, cross-generation play, has been added. This allows players on PS4 or PS5 to play together. Gamers’ profiles and progress will be saved and will follow them as they move onto PS5.

On PS5, Progress Activities will show you exactly how close you are to earning a Trophy, while Challenge Activities will get you right into the action with no need to load the game. The first will be a Sanctuary Onslaught Challenge, with more to come in future.

The new DualSense Controller’s Adaptive Triggers allows players to experience the impact of every shot fired with each trigger pull, bringing a new level of immersion and thrill to your actions. In the future, Digital Extremes aims to further immerse the player with unique vibration patterns that match in-game environments: from feeling the cold snow crunch under your feet on Venus in contrast to the soft-footing of a dusty Mars settlement.

Credit: Digital Extremes

PS5 and PS4 owners can celebrate the next generation by downloading the free, exclusive Warframe: PlayStation Plus Booster Pack (an approximately $30 value) to get started. This exclusive pack contains a new Sedai Obsidian Syandana — a design inspired by the new DualSense Controller — an Experience Booster, in-game Currency Booster, Credits and Premium Credits.

Download Warframe on PS5 for free on the 26th November, 2020. The game is already available on PS4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch now. It’s also coming soon to Xbox Series X.

For more information check out the Warframe website and their developer reflections on the PlayStation Blog.