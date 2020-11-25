‘Master Moley’ Teams Up With Roblox To Launch New Kids TV Show

Master Moley is a brand new kids TV show which is due to launch on Boomerang on 28th November and will be available in over 100 countries. Master Moley was created by James Reatchlous and the origin of the character is both interesting and heartwarming.

Master Moley began life as a bedtime story in the ’90s for James’ two daughters. A few years ago James was diagnosed with cancer and whilst in hospital his daughters, now fully grown, brought in his journals which contained the Master Moley stories. James credits Moley with his rapid recovery and made it his mission to make Master Moley something that more people could enjoy.

Watch the Mr Moley TV teaser below:

Three years later, and through his innovative and industrious work, the brand is now being valued at £40m (The Sunday Times) and the show starring Warwick Davis, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Richard E Grant and Julie Walters is set to be one of the hits of the festive season.

In what may be a world first, the team behind Master Moley have joined forces with Roblox to help launch the TV series in the form of a Master Moley game. Given that Roblox attracts millions of gamers on a daily basis with many of them being in the target age group, this is most certainly a good tactic to access the market.

The game is currently still in alpha and can be accessed here

Check out some screenshots from the game in our gallery below: