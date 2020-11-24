Connect with us

‘DARQ: Complete Edition’ creeps onto Xbox One, PS4 & PC on 4th December

Coming to next-gen consoles and Nintendo Switch in Q1 2021.

Published

DARQ: Complete Edition
Credit: Feardemic / Unfold Games

Feardemic and Unfold Games have announced that DARQ: Complete Edition will be launching on Xbox One, PS4 and PC (Steam & GOG) on 4th December priced at £15.49. The game will also be heading to Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in Q1 2021.

DARQ is a psychological horror that tells the story of Lloyd, a boy who finds himself in the middle of a lucid nightmare, unable to wake up. While exploring the darkest corners of his subconscious, Lloyd learns how to survive the nightmare by bending the laws of physics and manipulating the fluid fabric of the dream world.

Watch the DARQ: Complete Edition trailer below:

In addition to the base game, DARQ: Complete Edition includes two DLC packs: The Tower, a mysterious structure filled with new puzzles and secrets, as well as The Crypt, the final content expansion of DARQ, twice as big as The Tower. It introduces the most challenging puzzles in the game, never-before-seen mechanics, new achievements, shocking twists, and big surprises.

Owners of the PC version of DARQ will be automatically upgraded to DARQ: Complete Edition for free at launch on 4th December. Players who own DARQ: Complete Edition on Xbox One or PS4 will also get a free upgrade to the fully optimised, native Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions upon their release.

EF Games will have a full review of DARQ: Complete Edition around launch.

