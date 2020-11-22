Caroline Quentin is the fourth to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020

Actress Caroline Quentin is the fourth celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020.

Caroline and her partner Johannes Radebe found themselves in the bottom two opposite ‘EastEnders’ star Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez.

Both couples performed their routines again; Caroline and Johannes Radebe performed their Cha Cha to ‘Rescue Me’ by Fontella Bass and Maisie and Gorka Márquez performed their Salsa to ‘Better When I’m Dancing’ by Meghan Trainor in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Following the performances all of the judges decided to save Maisie and Gorka.

When asked by Tess if she has fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a dancer on the show Caroline said, “Yeah in a way slightly more than that because I have had the honour and privilege of working with some of the greatest dancers this country has ever known I mean I really believe it, I think they are absolutely fantastic. But of course my greatest gift coming on this show is this man.”

When asked if he had any words for Caroline, Johannes said “Oh my gosh, what a woman, thank you, thank you again, thank you, thank you, thank you. I don’t know what to say, because it was a beautiful one, I had a beautiful journey with you, thank you my darling, thank you.”

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance by Billy Ocean.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 28th November at 7.15pm with the results show on Sunday 29th November at 7.25pm on BBC One.